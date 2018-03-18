Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner had no complaints after his side's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the John Smith's Stadium.

A James Tomkins strike and a penalty from Luka Milivojevic gave the Eagles a much-deserved victory in wintry West Yorkshire weather conditions.

And head coach Wagner was magnanimous in defeat, admitting his side were second-best throughout the encounter.

“It’s a disappointing defeat and performance - we were below par,” admitted David Wagner.

"We were never able to recirculate the ball, to dominate possession and we gave the ball away too cheaply and made too many easy mistakes.

“This is the easy explanation of why we were not able to perform on the level which we are usually able to do.

“We conceded from two set plays but even after scoring from these, they deserved the result.

“The good thing is we know what we've done wrong and what our problem was so we can make it better next time.”

And despite the fact the Terriers have only taken one point from their last two home games against relegation rivals, the German boss is confident his side still have enough to stave off relegation.

"Nobody is happy after these two home games to only have one point, but this is part of the game," he added.

“It's important how you manage defeats and disappointments.

“It was a disappointment for sure, but this is what we have to accept and it is something we have to work with.

"It [the battle to avoid relegation] is anything but boring, it is exciting and of course, you have to do your own job which is the most important thing.

“In the past, we have done it - not today - and we will do it in the future as well."