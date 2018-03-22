The video will start in 8 Cancel

A few West Yorkshire eyebrows may have been raised when Gareth Southgate announced his 27-man England squad for the friendly double-header against the Netherlands and Italy this week.

The Three Lions face the Dutch in Amsterdam on Friday evening before a Wembley showdown against the Italians four days later.

And while there were three new faces in the squad, Burnley’s Nick Pope and James Tarkowski as well as Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson, Jonathan Hogg’s fine form for the Terriers was overlooked.

It brought widespread consternation from the Huddersfield Town faithful, particularly considering the fact Jake Livermore was included from bottom-of-the table West Bromwich Albion.

Although Town boss David Wagner would not be drawn on the issue when asked about whether his player should have been included, the German did go on to make a bold claim about the midfielder.

“I am the last one who should give Gareth Southgate any advice - he has made his decision and knows why he has made it,” David Wagner said.

“But if you ask me if Jonathan Hogg’s performance this season has been extraordinary and on the highest level, then yes it is.”

“From my point of view, he is one of the best defensively-minded midfielders in terms of aggression, interceptions and is comfortable on the ball.

“He has played an incredible Premier League season so far and hopefully he will continue for the next eight games.”