David Wagner is confident his Huddersfield Town players can handle the ups and downs of the Premier League run-in and win their battle for survival.

The German head coach takes his players to Newcastle United looking to complete a league double over the Toon as well as first goal in four matches.

Wagner has been boosted on the injury front by the expected availability of midfielders Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing in addition to fit-again defenders Terence Kongolo and Jon Gorenc Stankovic.

“We have known since pre-season it would all be about surviving,” said Wagner, whose side are 15th but have the opportunity to leap back above the Magpies.

“I think more or less every team fighting in this position didn’t expect to be at the bottom.

“We did, and that has to be an advantage for us. There have been no surprises.

“We have seven games to go and are in and around the area where it’s exciting for us.

“Now we have to take the excitement onto the pitch, use all the freedom to perform like you can and then try to get a great performance and a good result.”

Wagner believes the final three relegation places might not be decided until the final day of the season but says Town’s only focus right now is the Newcastle match.

“I can only praise my players, so far, on what they have achieved,” added the head coach.

“Our next opportunity to make the next step is Saturday.

“The international break was good for me, like everyone, to recharge the batteries.

“We are all working towards staying in the Premier League. Everything is so tight, it’s the first time the race to survive is so tight, and there will be twists and turns.”