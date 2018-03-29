Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has labelled media speculation linking him with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium as ‘boring’.

It comes after weekend reports suggested the highly-rated coach was on Southampton’s radar should the Saints avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The 46-year-old had previously revealed talks between himself and chairman Dean Hoyle would occur during the recent international break – but claimed these were routine and broad in terms of the future.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It is a stance the German maintained ahead of his side’s visit to Newcastle United this weekend (Saturday, 3pm kick-off) before adding press rumours over his future were tedious.

“What we have spoken to about in detail is a conversation between him and me – but first and foremost it is all about progression of the football club,” David Wagner said.

“We still all have a job to do because everything we are working towards is about staying in the Premier League.

“Last year the conversation was all about the play-offs and we have always agreed to do the job and then go into detailed conversation afterwards.

“To be totally honest the speculation, links and rumours is boring.

“I understand you have to ask these questions but I have much more important and bigger things to think about at this stage of the season.

“We have big things in front of us – this excites me and your stuff, as a journalist, I respect, but it is boring for me.”

And when asked whether his future was dependent on the club’s league status, Wagner was adamant it wasn’t a consideration.

“I have a contract for one further year and that counts for the Premier League or the Championship,” Wagner added.

“Of course, I would like to remain in the Premier League as does the rest of the football club, but in the end we have to remain focused to keep us in it.”