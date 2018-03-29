Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to St James' Park this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Terriers boss David Wagner will be hoping his side can replicate the result from earlier in the campaign where the Magpies were beaten in Town's first ever Premier League game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ahead of the game, the German head coach spoke about the fixture, top-flight survival as well as provide injury updates on Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On moving forward after the Crystal Palace defeat...

We are aware of what we had to get fixed and work on but I expect something different to the game against Crystal Palace; it will be a different opponent who will ask different questions of us.

It is a very exciting game in what is now the most exciting period of the season; the last yards of the marathon are in front of us and we are in a wonderful position to get over the line.

The first step is Newcastle away, a great occasion and somewhere we have very good memories of.

There are so many positive signs in terms of staying up, the players have done so many great things but we are not done just yet, we're not safe yet.

But it's more excitement rather than pressure - we smell that we have a chance and this is a great situation to be in.

We smelt it last season that we had a chance to get promoted, on one of the smallest budgets in the Championship.

Now we smell we have a chance to stay up - Huddersfield Town with one of the smallest budgets in the Premier League by miles.

On the international break....

It was a nice break, personally I needed the time to recharge the batteries a little bit just like everyone else.

We needed this time and we used this time well, and now I sit here full of energy and I'm so excited for these last few yards of this marathon, we can't wait to get going.

On Aaron Mooy and Philip Billing injuries...

It doesn't look as serious as we first thought, they are both back on the grass today with the fitness coaches and I expect them to be in training tomorrow and be contention for Saturday.

They were just minor injuries and I think the gap between Tuesday and Saturday was big enough to bring them back and to make sure they recover and get the treatment they needed.

On Terence Kongolo and Jon Gorenc Stanković...

Terence is fine, he's back in training since the international break without any issues and is in competition for the game.

It's a big boost for all of us, he played very well before his injury and now, injury-wise are in a very good situation.

Stanković is also now in training and has been for four weeks, he has played some games for the U23's and is now in competition for a squad place as well.

We only have Michael Hefele and Danny Williams who are a long-term injuries with everyone else in full training and in competition for Saturday's squad.

To have a proper competitive squad is exactly what we need right now and I'm very happy with these circumstances - everyone now has to show their best in training.

On not scoring in the last three games..

This doesn't concern me because we have goals this season in games more often than not.

We scored four at Watford away and if you look at the three games before, I'm unsure how many we scored but this is nothing.

You cannot take these games out of the context of the 31 we have played this season - this makes no sense, you have to look at it on a whole, and on a whole we are in the position we are in.

We have the points we have collected, you have to look at it on a whole - we are in a position which is much better than the one at the beginning of the season.

We've played 31 games now, we are in and around the area where it's exciting for us.

At the beginning of the season we didn't have a clue where we would be after 31 games.

Now we do and it's great but we need to bring this excitement onto the pitch, try to do everything we have done in the past, do it a little bit better and try to perform the best we can to get good performances and good results.

If we focus on our performance and play our best football we have a good chance, we have showed this in the past, and hopefully we can show this on Saturday.

If we had scored three more goals in the last seven games which gave us nine more points then maybe you would moan that we didn't score enough but I would be one of the happiest men in this room.

You have to score enough goals to secure the Premier League status and it looks like so far we are on track and I cannot ask for anything more.

On Newcastle United having 'no secrets'...

We meet a good opponent with a very good manager but we know more or less everything we have to know because we've played them a few times now.

They have still more or less the same players which they had in the past as well as the same manager - there will not be a lot of secrets when we meet on Saturday.

Therefore, it's up to us to show our best; if we're on our best then I think we have a good chance.

On Rafa Benitez...

He's a top manager, his success speaks for itself. I'm very happy to play against him for the fourth time, I think what he has done with the promotion is an unbelievable accomplishment.

He has shown that even in a club with not as many superstars or big names he is able to create something. He's a great manager.

On the prospect of all three promoted sides staying up...

I think it shows how tight and competitive the Premier League is and how good the Championship was last season.

If you see that all three teams who got promoted, even if each team got promoted under different circumstances, they have made enough good decisions in the past to be competitive in the Premier League as well, so far.

We have seven games to play, a lot of points which everyone is able to play for and hopefully we will collect enough points so we can get over the line in the journey we started ten months ago.

The advantage over other sides fighting for survival...

We expected to be here and some of the other teams did not; I think more or less everyone who is fighting for survival at the minute did not expect to be in the position they are.

The only one who expected to be where they are is us.

For sure, this is an advantage because since the first day of pre-season we knew we would have to fight every single day because we wanted to secure another Premier League season.

This is why, for us there were no surprises, for us there is nothing extraordinary, everything that has has happened we expected - apart from that we have achieved more than anyone thought we could.

A lot of teams with all the money they have invested and the big history they have in the Premier League, the heat is on their football clubs more than ours.

This is an advantage, there is no doubt about it. It makes it easier to go out and perform to our best without thinking 'bloody hell what will happen with this football club?'

We knew before, it was always about survival and we've been on top of it. You can take it as pressure or you can take it as excitement.

Personally I'm excited that every team is so close, there are teams that are much more experienced in the Premier League that have said that it's not usually this close.

The race for survival is so tight and there's so many teams that are engulfed in this survival.

There will be many twists and turns in the coming weeks and it is important we pick up points.

Everyone around this area will suffer defeats but we have to show we can manage and handle defeats and focus on the next game.

On the season going down to the wire...

Maybe this season will go down to the wire, if this is the case then we will take it.

If it's decided earlier in a positive way then we will take this as well, the only focus is Saturday.