Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is not concerned by his side's lack of goals in recent matches.

The Terriers have failed to score in their last four outings - against Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur - with their last goal coming six hours and 42 minutes of football ago against West Bromwich Albion.

Town have scored the joint least goals in the top flight this season, joining the Baggies and Swansea on just 25 goals scored.

The Terriers have also conceded the joint fourth most goals in the league this term, handing Wagner's men the second-worst goal difference in the Premier League - second only to Stoke City.

But although Town have struggled to get on the scoresheet in recent matches, Wagner is not concerned with the lack of goals as the boss has seen his team carve out opportunities in most games.

"If we didn't have opportunities, I would have much bigger concerns," said the boss.

"We can read out stats and we are not the team which has scored the most goals in this competition, this is the truth.

"But as I said, especially in the last games, we have created and had a lot of opportunities which we unfortunately haven't used.

"But I'm long enough in this business that I know in one game, everything can change and you score two, three, four in one game.

"As long as we have the chances which we're having at the minute, you have to continue with what you are doing and use the chances."