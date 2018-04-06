Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to the Amex Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 3pm) to face fellow Premier League relegation rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Terriers boss David Wagner will be hoping his side can replicate the result from earlier in the campaign where the Seagulls were beaten by a first-half brace from Steve Mounié.

Ahead of the game, the German head coach spoke about the fixture, top-flight pressures as well as provide injury update on Elias Kachunga and his road to recovery.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On Elias Kachunga...

Kachunga will be missed, he is a real Terrier and will have surgery on Monday and be back with the group before the start of pre-season.

It is a shame because he worked hard to return from the injury he suffered before Christmas but we all have to get on with it.

On the latest injury news...

Other than out long-term injuries of Danny Williams and Michael Hefele everybody else is in contention for the match day squad.

On handling pressure...

We are not feeling any pressure, we have had a good week of training and we want to bounce back at Brighton.

On Premier League survival...

If we stay up it’s maybe a miracle (rather than a fairy tale) but I am confident because of the league position we are in and because of the spirit this group have.

We have problems, like all teams who are in the survival level, but we have spirit and togetherness and atmosphere to work against this and to find solutions to the problems.

This gives me enough confidence, together with what I have seen in the past from the players on the grass, to say ‘yes, we have a chance’.

On focusing on Town's Premier League chance....

Like everything in football and in the life as a sportsman, you like always to have a chance – and if you have a chance it’s up to you what you make of it.

We have a chance - we have six games to go and we have a big chance to stay in the Premier League.

So we focus on this chance, we try everything, work as hard as we can, fight with everything we have and trust each other – and we will see what we can get out of this season.

We check our rivals results after the games, but this is normal.

On scoring goals...

To win games we have to score goals but we haven't done this in the past but we will try everything to do it on Saturday, because this makes it even more sure you are able to get something out of the game.

This is what we like to do, but first and foremost we are totally focused on our performance.

On Brighton & Hove Albion...

This is a new game, a new chance and a new challenge. It is a big challenge, but we are very well informed about Brighton - we know each other very well because we have met quite a few times over the last couple of years.

So this is another opportunity for us to get some further points on the table.

The most important thing is that we perform on our highest level in this game, both as individuals and collectively, and then we will have a bigger chance to get a result.

We have worked on some slightly different themes in training but the basic targets were the same.

I don’t think there will be any surprises between ourselves and Brighton, but it is very, very important that everybody is mentally strong enough to play this important, massive game.

I have every confidence in the players because I have seen it so often in the past that they can be switched on to perform in these games.