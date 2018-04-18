Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A winter break may soon become something of a reality in British Football as the FA, Premier League and EFL are understood to be close to an agreement.

The proposals have been in the pipeline for over two years since FA Chief Executive Martin Glenn first floated the idea almost two years ago.

And according to Sky Sports, the break will be introduced in the 2019-2020 campaign and take place over the months of January and February of 2020.

It will mean a round of Premier League games will be played over a fortnight period allowing teams a break and chance to recover from the gruelling pressures of the campaign.

The break would also see FA Cup Fifth Round action played in mid-week with games going to extra time and penalties rather than a replay, further freeing up a team's schedule.

Teams on a break during the Premier League season would also be permitted to travel abroad, although depending on the location the team visit, a number of eyebrows may be raised.

When the talks of a winter break were first mentioned back in 2016, Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner was quizzed on the benefits it could have on sides.

Wagner believed it could be a good thing for both himself and his players if they want to perform to the best of their ability.

"I think from the physical side and from the mental side, this winter break makes sense,” said David Wagner.

“It would benefit myself and my players at the end of the season - I think if you work ten months in a row, the performance at the end of the ten months is not as high.”

Furthermore, injuries have become synonymous with the modern game and anything that could potentially minimise them from the sport is also welcomed by the German head coach.

"If you play for five months and then four months, you don't have to study sports science to see this is better than playing the whole ten months," added Wagner.

However, if a break was to be introduced it may cause disruption in the culture of British football.

Football games are played on Boxing Day and New Years Day allowing fans to come together on some of the most important holidays.

"I think it makes sense but again it's a different culture and I respect and like Boxing Day and the idea of being together at a football ground" said Wagner.

The German manager believes if a winter break was to be introduced it could only be over the months that have been mentioned by FA officials rather than over the Christmas period to allow the culture of British football to remain.

"If you want to keep the culture and you want to have a break, maybe you have to have the break at the beginning of January and not over the actual months of Christmas" he added.