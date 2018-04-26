The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner has played down speculation linking him with a summer move to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Media reports last week suggested some Stamford Bridge officials were urging owner Roman Abramovich to try something different in the summer.

And with current boss Antonio Conte expected to leave the club at the end of the season, Town's head coach was mooted as a shock target for the Blues.

However, when asked about the possibility of leaving West Yorkshire in the summer Wagner stressed he would never speak to any club behind his current club's back.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“I want to achieve Premier League safety first, then talk to owner Dean Hoyle and then maybe look at what options are still there," David Wagner told Kicker.

“I speak over every decision with the owners of our team - we have experienced a lot of memorable moments together, we respect and support each other.

"It will always be like this - the first and last conversation I have will be with our owner, I owe it to the club.

“I did the same way last year - first reaching the big goal, then sitting down at one table — we have a great relationship and talk about the future in peace.”