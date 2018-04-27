Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town could take another monumental step towards Premier League survival with a win over Everton FC at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

David Wagner's men will be raring to go after the dramatic late win at home to Watford two weeks ago which meant the Terriers are currently six points clear of the relegation zone.

Ahead of the game, the German head coach spoke about the fixture, top-flight survival, his future as well as provide an injury update on his squad.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the latest injuries news...

We still have the three long-term injuries but Tom Ince will also be out with a hamstring injury but it's not serious and he should be out for a matter of days, not weeks.

I am pretty sure he will be in contention for the last three games of the season – it is obviously nothing that we want but something we have to deal with and we have done so in the past and we do so again.

On keeping momentum after Watford win...

After the Watford win I encouraged everyone to use their emotions, especially as they were so positive and it made absolute sense to be happy and show your emotions, in the dressing room as well as in the stands – even if we know it is just one game.

It was an absolutely fantastic result but as I said, the job is still not done and we have used the weekend with no game to do things we had to do with the players and prepare them.

We also played a test match to try to keep some rhythm and give some players minutes in their legs which they perhaps haven't had in the past and then we prepared as usual.

We have momentum in terms of results of the last two games and the players have played games where they have been able to collect points so we are positive.

On the current relegation situation...

I would say a six point gap with four games to go is good but, it's not perfect and we need it perfect and for this we need more points to have the perfect scenario of securing our status.

This is what we are working towards and focused on and for this we have a great opportunity against Everton tomorrow afternoon.

On run-in nerves...

To be totally honest we have played similar games like this in the past – against West Bromwich Albion and against Bournemouth after five defeats in a row.

And don't forget the games we played last season in the Play-Offs - so we have players who have the experience of playing games in this situation.

On SkyBet Championship Play-Off final comparisons...

On one side it is difficult to compare but it does feel similar in some respects as it is coming to the end of the season and you are coming nearer to the end of your target.

This was a little bit like when we finally reached the Play-Offs and the Play-Off final as well – being able to handle the pressure and perform and work our socks off.

On the final four game run-in....

It's important we are focused on the next game against Everton but I would never rule ourselves out of picking up points against any side – including in the last three games.

Sometimes the chance is bigger than other times – but we have done some unexpected results in the past already.

We have created a wonderful opportunity for ourselves where we are at home with four games to go and with a win we are close to survival, maybe it's even done – we will see after the game but bring it on!

On the part fans can play...

I have faith they will go to another level in terms of the noise they will generate which is important to help the players do the hard, ugly and dirty yards against an Everton side which we respect and know have a number of good players.

They need the support from the stands so they don't feel how hard it is for the players to do this work.

I remember from day one and the first game in charge we lost 2-0 against Middlesbrough (a second defeat in a row) and we got a standing ovation.

To be honest we played well but we still lost – this was a moment though I realised these supporters are real supporters who are smart enough to see the difference between a performance and a result.

This made me think they are extraordinary – this is what they have shown while I have been here and I am sure they have done it in the dark days as well.

On Everton under Sam Allardyce...

They have much more pace with Yannick Bolasie and Theo Walcott and a natural goalscorer in Cenk Tosun but once again we will face no surprises tomorrow.

We know everything we have to regarding their team and individuals and it is up to us to find solutions to keep them quiet in the offence and cause them problems in the defence.

Although it is irrelevant what is going on with Everton, I do not understand why Sam Allardyce gets criticism because the points he has collected since he has been there is the most behind the top six.

Everyone knows what you get if you take him in charge and it has been positive what has happened with him at the club.

On Everton's away form...

This means nothing for tomorrow – they have good individuals and a good manager but it's not about them it's about us and how we perform.

Of course, some things have to go in your favour, or certainly not against you, like refereeing decisions – you need a little bit of luck in the game but we still have to perform.

On exceeding expectations...

We haven't done our job yet so it does not make sense to speak about expectations – waste only energy on gaining the points to stay up – then we can speak about future expectations.

If people think we would be relegated we have to accept it, if people think we would be mid-table we have to accept it – this does not change our work.

As a football club we like to prove pundits wrong and it seems to constantly be part of my job since I have been here.

On links away from the club...

It's the same answer as always – we always talk about the entire future of the football club when our job it done.

This is what we have always done, and we did it very late last season because of the Play-Offs – that is when we will speak about.

But it is not something I am bothered about – I have so many things to do and think about with the main thoughts all about tomorrow.

On staying in the Premier League...

Every further season we are in the Premier League helps to become slightly more established.