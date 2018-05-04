Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's final week of the 2017/18 Premier League season starts with an away trip to champions Manchester City on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 1:30pm).

It's the start of a mammoth week for David Wagner's side who then face Chelsea away on Wednesday evening before returning to the John Smith's Stadium for the last fixture of the season on Sunday, May 13.

And after the disappointing defeat at home to Everton last weekend, the Terriers could well need something from their final trio of games to guarantee another campaign of top-flight football.

Ahead of the game, the German head coach spoke about the survival fight, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as well as provide an injury update on his squad.

Read all of David Wagner's thoughts in the full transcript of the pre-match press conference below...

On the latest team news...

We are uncertain on Tom Ince at the moment, he will have a test tomorrow and if it makes sense to join the group he will – if not we are very confident he will be back for the Chelsea game.

Michael Hefele is back in training this week which means we only have the two long-term injuries of Danny Williams and Elias Kachunga at the minute.

On bouncing back from the Everton loss...

We were all disappointed after last weekend's defeat but what is important is how you manage and react to defeats.

We were disappointed for a night but then we were able to look forward to what is in front of us – three further opportunities and games to collect points.

On the final three games...

We have to be focused solely on what is in front of us and this means three games where we are able to collect points.

We are aware we could have a real final showdown at the John Smith's Stadium against Arsenal but we will try everything we can to collect some points earlier – starting on Sunday against the Premier League champions.

Everyone know how difficult a task it will be tough we will fight and this is exactly what you want to have – the chance to test yourself against the best and Manchester City are the best.

On calling on past experiences...

We have had the experiences of last season where it counts until the end of the season and we have had some experiences this year with 'belters' where we had to be there and we were there.

We have managed defeats and the biggest thing is, we are in a position we would have taken at the start of the season.

Yes they are difficult opponents but what is actually easy in football?

On the biggest week in the club's history...

We have had some big week's in the past to be honest – for me the most important thing is we have three really exciting matches in front of us.

In other countries you have to qualify for the Champions League to play opposition like this – we worked our socks off last season to play these sorts of opponents.

Now we start to get worried about it? It makes absolutely no sense – see it as an opportunity, be excited about it and prepare as best as you can.

That is all you can do – we are in a position nobody expected us to be in; three games to go and everything in our hands and we have something to fight for and to reach our unbelievable target and finish our 'miracle.'

On the dressing room atmosphere...

It's top and has been over the whole season and I would be disappointed if this wasn't the case as the players have delivered unbelievably so far.

Of course the task in front of us is difficult but we have to make sure we find a gameplan the players can deliver and follow it as tight as we can.

The excitement grows because nearer the season comes to an end and you have something to play for, there can only be excitement.

Everybody wanted to have these sorts of games – nobody wanted games in the Championship against Championship opponents at this part of the season and if we like to stay here, then we have to collect points against these teams.

On trying to conquer Manchester City...

They can beat you if you defend in a deep block, they can beat you if you try to high-press on the counter – at the end all you can do is make sure you do not switch off for one single second.

But this is why it's so exciting to test ourselves against these opponents and I am really excited about this game.

We have to forget about systems and set-up – you cannot afford to make one single mistake and switch off for a second because they can hurt you.

This will be the most difficult thing for everyone involved, to constantly be able to make the right decisions all the time.

It's possible but of course it will be difficult and we will try our best.

On Manchester City's style of football...

We are aware of their idea of football but so does everyone else and nobody has been able to stop them!

It doesn't change the fact that we like to try to do it and search for a way of beating them.

On the chances of spoiling Manchester City's Premier League party...

The chances are probably not the highest but if there is one football club who knows anything is possible then it is Huddersfield Town.

This is why we go to the Etihad on Sunday and try to search for our chance.

On Pep Guardiola....

He has shown in three different countries – Spain with Barcelona, Germany with Bayern Munich and now England with Manchester City that he really can create an atmosphere and style in a football club which is difficult to compete against and follow.

To make it in three different leagues is very impressive and anything but lucky and is something extraordinarily.

On a points total for survival...

I have no idea – I have said this before I have never given us a points target. Every game and match day makes the picture clearer but whether we need one more point or one more win – nobody knows.

All we can do is focus on our own performance and try to reach our highest level and then we take every result we can get.