‘A proper party’ is all Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is looking forward to after the curtain came down on his side’s triumphant Premier League campaign.

A 38-minute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang strike, sliding home a low cross at the far post, consigned the Terriers to defeat against Arsenal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, with top-flight safety already assured with the mid-week draw against Chelsea, the contest was one of celebration as opposed to competition.

And the German head coach only wanted to reflect on the incredible achievement of guiding his side to safety after the match.

“What everyone has achieved here is magnificent,” David Wagner said. “That’s my third lap of honour at Huddersfield Town and it was the most emotional and enjoyable by far.

“Staying in the Premier League is a huge step for this football club.

“I have to say a big, big thank you to all the supporters for how they have helped us this season.

“We’ve had big lows and big highs but they have stayed level and helped us all the way

“Now we will have a proper party and I am sure the club will give all the staff and employees something special.

“That is all I am thinking about because we all need a break after these last 10 months.”