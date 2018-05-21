The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is now the sixth longest-serving boss in the Premier League.

With the retirement of Arsene Wenger at the end of the season, Wagner moved higher up the list of longest-serving managers, with only five top-flight managers in their current roles for longer than the German.

Those five include close and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Brighton and Hove Albion's Chris Hughton, Tottenham Hotspur's Mauricio Pochettino, Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe of AFC Bournemouth.

Wager has been in charge of Town since November 5, 2015, racking up two years and 192 days with the West Yorkshire side, taking charge of 130 matches.

That places him as the 17th longest-serving boss in the top four divisions of English football, just above Brentford's Dean Smith, Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough and Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic.

Top of the list is Exeter City boss Paul Tisdale, who has been at St James Park since June 26, 2006 - 11 years and 328 days ago.

Bottom of the pile is Sunderland's new boss Robbie Stockdale, while five Premier League sides are without a manager.

Arsenal parted ways with Wenger after the Gunners' final-day clash with Town, while Everton and West Ham United parted ways with Sam Allardyce and David Moyes respectively.

Relegated duo Swansea City and Stoke City also parted company with bosses Carlos Carvalhal and Paul Lambert after their failure to ensure Premier League survival for their respective sides.