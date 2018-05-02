Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Only one Premier League team has had fewer games broadcast live than Huddersfield Town this season – Burnley Football Club.

When the final whistle blows on the 2017/18 campaign, the Terriers will have had at least 10 league games broadcast live.

That’s not including the last game of the Premier League season, which has yet to be decided.

Only Burnley will have been on our TVs less often with just six games shown live in 2017/18.

Arsenal and Manchester United top the list with 28 games each, Tottenham Hotspur come third with 27 followed by Liverpool with 26 and Manchester City with 25.

Arsenal also top the list for the most games in all competitions - as it stands they’ll have had 47 games broadcast live, two more than second place Manchester United with 45.

Perhaps even more bizarre is the fact mid-table SkyBet Championship side Leeds United have been shown an incredible 20 times this season in all competitions – more times than any side outside the Premier League top seven.

Club: Premier League games broadcast live

Arsenal: 28

Manchester United: 28

Tottenham Hotspur: 27

Liverpool: 26

Manchester City: 25

Chelsea: 24

Everton: 18

Newcastle United: 17

West Ham United: 17

Southampton: 15

Brighton & Hove Albion: 12

Crystal Palace: 12

Leicester City: 12

Stoke City: 12

AFC Bournemouth: 11

Swansea City: 10

Watford: 10

Huddersfield Town: 9

West Bromwich Albion : 9

Burnley: 6

Club: Games broadcast live - all competitions