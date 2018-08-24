Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town tackle Cardiff City buoyed by news that Jonathan Hogg , Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Aaron Mooy are all fit and raring to go.

While Mooy missed the defeat at Manchester City because his wife was giving birth to their second child, midfielder Hogg and key defender Zanka were both injured.

Hogg – who led out the team as captain in the first match against Chelsea – suffered a hip injury in training which cost him his starting slot.

Danish World Cup star Zanka – Town ’s only outfield Premier League ever-present last season – was sidelined by a muscle complaint.

Both, however, have come through the necessary training sessions this week under head coach David Wagner and will join Mooy among those being considered to face Neil Warnock’s newly-promoted Welsh raiders.

Wagner explained: “They are all back in training – I had the whole week with the full squad available in training and it’s the same today.

“This means, injury wise, we are in a perfect situation.”

Asked about the availability of Danny Williams , who was on the bench at City, and also Erik Durm , the boss referred to the fact Town have three matches in the next eight days, with Stoke City away in the Carabao Cup and Everton away in the Premier League to follow the Cardiff game.

“I won’t speak about individuals but, what I will say is that we have three games next week before the international break and I am pretty sure we will use every player,” he explained.

“I have 23 players available (as of today) and I am pretty sure in the next week we will see all of them.

“It doesn’t matter to me the game or the competition, it is just great to have a full healthy squad available.

“We have had this priority in pre-season as well and, for sure, it will help us over the whole season.

“Everybody has minutes in their legs, but not everybody has competitive minutes in their legs, so it’s good to have a fully healthy squad.

“Hopefully everybody stays that way and next week we can give everybody an opportunity to show what they are capable of.”