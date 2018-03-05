Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town side will face a resurgent Swansea City at the John Smith’s Stadium, says midfielder Andy King.

King sees the same qualities in Swansea as in the Leicester City side who pulled off one of the greatest escapes from relegation, but insists it will be no miracle if the Welsh club retain top-flight status.

The Wales international has had to bide his time since joining on loan on the final day of the January transfer window, but enjoyed a highly-impressive full debut as he found the net in the 4-1 win over West Ham.

The result moved the Swans out of the relegation zone and up to 13th in the table as they made it 17 points from nine Premier League fixtures under the guidance of Carlos Carvalhal.

The 29-year-old has previous experience of successfully battling against relegation from his time with the Foxes.

While their title triumph of 2016 has been described as a football miracle, the feat they pulled off in beating the drop 12 months previous also confounded logic.

Indeed, under the guidance of Nigel Pearson, the East Midlands club had 11 points fewer at this stage of the season than the Swans have managed to rack up this term.

They were rock bottom and seven points from safety with nine games to play and had just 19 points on the board.

Fast forward to the end of the campaign and there were 14th, with 41 points to their name and a margin of six to the bottom three.

So, while King feels this Swans squad shares many qualities with his Foxes colleagues, he would not class survival as a miracle given the quality he sees around him in the dressing room.

“It would be a massive achievement to stay up, but with these players anything is possible,” he said.

“I don’t want to go down the miracle route because when you have good players - as we have here and do at Leicester - who apply themselves then you have every chance of success.

“This was a great performance but it is just three points and we have some results to get. We know where we need to get to.

“But I do see them (the similarities with Leicester). When I came here we were in the bottom three and it could have been doom and gloom around the place but they are a positive bunch of players with a positive manager and that is coming out on the pitch.

“You can see at some places you do see that doom and gloom if teams are underachieving but that is not the case here.

“The crowd are positive too and that counts for a lot. Good results build confidence and the two games against Liverpool and Arsenal were big in terms of that.”

The Swans face another clash with a relegation rival this weekend when they travel to face Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Terriers are two places behind the Swans, but the sides are only separated by goal difference with Wagner having led the Premier League new boys to a tally of 30 points.

Carvalhal and company will travel in buoyant mood after a performance the Portuguese described as the best of his reign to date.

And King wants the emphatic Liberty win over the Hammers to set the benchmark for the remainder of the season.

“I think it sets the standard, when you look at the energy and application levels,” he said.

“We know we are not going to win every game 4-1 and we are not going to play like that every game but I think the crowd really bought in to how we played, they were brilliant again.

“I have been in relegation battles before and I can tell you if you can make your home ground a fortress then you have got every chance.

“If we keep playing like that, hopefully we will be okay.”