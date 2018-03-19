Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Lowe believes Huddersfield Town can handle the pressure of the last seven games of the Premier League season.

One point from two home games against relegation rivals Swansea and Crystal Palace has turned up the heat in the relegation battle but Lowe reckons Town are more than able to cope.

Left-back Lowe said the Town squad know all about pressure from last season’s SkyBet Championship Play-off Final victory over Reading at Wembley.

“Of course there is pressure but we shouldn’t speak about pressure,” he said. “Pressure was the play-off final last season.

"Now there is pressure but no more pressure than what we had in the past. I still believe that we will stay up.”

A goalless draw against Swansea and a 2-0 defeat to Palace hit the Town players hard as they expected more.

Lowe said: “It is a big missed opportunity. We wanted at least four points out of the last two games but there are enough opportunities to get the points we need to stay up.

"We had a similar situation before we played West Brom. We slipped into the relegation zone after that. We are just outside it now. It's just frustrating, but in the end that's football.”

Lowe said the Town players were up for the fight and added: “We will believe in ourselves right until the end.

“Everyone in our dressing room expects that we will have to fight until the last game. No-one should be surprised about where we are with seven games to go.

“We keep going now. Maybe no-one expected that we would do it but we will make sure that we keep our heads up and try everything in the next games. We still believe we can do it.”

On the Palace defeat, Lowe said: “Obviously we didn't play the way we wanted to. It wasn't our best performance. It was probably deserved that we lost.

"In the end it’s just the fact that we weren't good enough in two defensive situations, they got their two goals out of those situations.

"We have seen again that one moment can change a game, take the set piece in the first half, which was frustrating.

"We expected more out of the last two games to be honest. It is a bit difficult for us to go into the international break after those two results.

"We have to take it, we just now need to keep our heads up going into the next game in two weeks.”