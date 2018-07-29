Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s one area where Huddersfield Town can profit from England’s World Cup experience – and it could be telling in their bid to become an established Premier League club.

Set pieces were crucial to England’s rousing run to the semi-finals of the 2018 tournament in Russia, and Town have already benefited from a training-ground routine in their pre-season work.

That was when Terence Kongolo scored the equaliser in the 3-1 win over Olympique Lyon at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Sixty seven minutes were on the clock when Alex Pritchard curled in a right-footed corner from Town’s left.

Town had five players in a group on the edge of the penalty area and just Rajiv van La Parra stationed in front of the goalkeeper – to block him off getting a clear run towards the ball.

Lyon had nine defenders around the six-yard box (plus one other covering the short-corner option), but none of them could do anything to prevent the excellent Phil Billing towering above an opponent to head on for Kongolo to score his first goal in blue and white stripes.

Set pieces of all kinds are going to be important for Town – and coach Andrew Hughes, in charge if set plays, is not short of ideas.

England, of course, were spectacularly successful from set plays in Russia.

Nine of their 12 goals in the tournament came that way, including three penalties from Harry Kane.

The three goals they scored from open play were by Jesse Lingard against Panama, Dele Alli against Sweden and Kane against Panama once again (though his touch was lucky).

And 70% of England’s corners resulted in a shot on goal, either directly or through a flick-on, or from a spot kick.

The Three Lions headed into the World Cup sporting a miserable track record with set pieces, having failed to score from a corner at a major international tournament since the 2010 finals in South Africa – where Matthew Upson headed home from Steven Gerrard’s delivery to score in the 4-1 loss to Germany.

Gareth Southgate’s side turned that around, with the help of attacking coach Allan Russell, and thrived on dead-ball situations on their run to the last four.

Attacking coach Russell, 37, is a former journeyman striker at lower-league clubs based in Scotland and England, and is a UEFA A licence coach. He has been part of Southgate’s backroom staff for around a year and uses his past experience at club duty witnessing positioning specialists given to players.

Town’s popular Hughes, 40, became first-team coach under Wagner in May 2016, after leaving Crystal Palace, and played a key role in helping the club win promotion from the Championship.

Ahead of joining the Premier League Eagles in January 2016, Hughes had worked as First Team Development Coach at Rotherham United and as Professional Development Coach at Bolton Wanderers.

A central midfielder or full back during a long playing career, his coaching experience began at his final club, Charlton Athletic, where he worked with the squad whilst sidelined with an Achilles injury.

Having come through the youth system and turning professional at Oldham Athletic, Hughes played over 600 professional games for the likes of Notts County, Reading and Leeds United; gaining promotion from League 1 on three separate occasions alongside a Division Three championship.