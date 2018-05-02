Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith believes Huddersfield Town have enough to shut up a few critics in the final few games of this Premier League campaign.

With clashes against three of the top six still to be played, many believe it will be mission impossible for the Terriers to pick up any more points this season.

And it could see David Wagner’s side teetering on the brink of relegation back to the SkyBet Championship after a valiant effort against the odds.

However, Town’s captain, who picked up the accolade of ‘Motormouth’ during last weekend’s annual awards dinner, believes the side have enough to see them survive.

“We have a great team spirit at this club and although we’ve got a tough three games in front of us I see no reason why we can’t get enough points to stay in this league,” said Tommy Smith.

“We’ve got a great attitude and desire to win and stay in this league.

“Of course it’s been tough, it was always going to be like that playing in the Premier League.

“But working with this bunch of players and staff over the past 12 months has been special.”

The 26-year-old has endured mixed fortunes this campaign, from being the first captain to lead the club out in the Premier League to losing his starting place to summer recruit Florent Hadergjonaj.

However, Smith has still relished every moment of it – as well as the experience of captaining the side and the extra responsibilities it has brought.

“I think I have warmed to the task quite well and it’s a role I enjoy doing and will continue to do so long as the manager wants me to,” Smith added.

“Mark (Hudson) was a great captain and I’ve learned a lot from him, I still speak to him every day and he has a lot of great advice for me.

“Personally, you’re always frustrated when you’re not playing – you want to be playing every game and when you’re not it’s frustrating.

“But as far as I am concerned Flo has come into the side and done great and I will continue to support him for as long as he’s in the team.

“It is all about the team and regardless as to who is playing on the pitch I want the team to win football matches and that won’t change.”