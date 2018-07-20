Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith is aiming to catch Chelsea cold on the first day of the season and send the 2016/17 champions back to the capital with no points.

It's been a summer of instability at Stamford Bridge, with Antonio Conte being replaced by former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri after months of speculation over the direction the club would take.

Owner Roman Abramovich has also been in the headlines after having issues with his visa following its expiration this year.

Now the club seem to be back on track after bringing in Sarri, but the 59-year-old Neapolitan was given just 28 days of pre-season to instill his values into the squad and get them playing his brand of football.

The Terriers take on the Blues at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, August 11 and the skipper believes home advantage will definitely help Town in their opening game of the 2018/19 Premier League campaign.

He told Sky Sports: "Chelsea are a top, top side, make no mistake about that.

"They've obviously got the new manager and they've signed a couple of players.

"They'll probably sign a couple more but catching them cold is something that we'll definitely look to try and do.

"We're at home - it's the first game in front of our crowd, which is going to be a big boost for us.

"We'll certainly look to take maximum points from that game."