Huddersfield Town chairman Dean Hoyle has put the brakes on for supporters craving a safe standing area at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Huddersfield Town Supporters Association, the Cowshed Loyal and Stand Up For Town supporters groups have been tirelessly campaigning for the UK-wide initiative to be recognised by their club.

And despite an overwhelming majority of supporters in favour, an incredible 81% wanting such a section in a recent Examiner poll, Hoyle says Town will not be front-runners.

The 51-year-old said the issue is ‘not at the forefront of our objectives’ and claimed costs could be an issue.

“There’s a few myths surrounding it – safe standing will not lead to bigger crowds and it will not reduce ticket prices,” Dean Hoyle told the Huddersfield Town Family Friendly Facebook Group.

“In fact it may increase them because it is very expensive.

“The other issue is if safe standing comes in then there will be a zero tolerance for the rest of the ground – which at the moment is a problem.

“As a football club we have so much on our plate it is not at the forefront of our objectives in the short term.

“If there is a move towards safe standing then we will not be the leaders and the guys who push this forward.

“But if the football world come to the conclusion safe standing is the way forward we will go along with the rest.”

The club have previously canvassed opinion themselves on whether Huddersfield Town supporters were in favour of safe standing but have so far not disclosed the results of their research.

But when head coach David Wagner was asked about it last month, the boss said he would “love to see safe standing in the South Stand of the John Smith’s Stadium.”