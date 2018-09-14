Huddersfield Town fans will be delighted to learn they are top of the table - for the cheapest day out in the Premier League.
A premium match day ticket, a pie and a pint at the John Smith's Stadium will set you back just £36.60 - making it the lowest cost in the league.
By contrast the same package for a home supporter at Arsenal's Emirate's Stadium costs a whopping £105.40.
The data has been gathered by Free Super Tips in their Matchday Calculator .
Terriers home game tickets are capped at £30 and this makes them the joint lowest in the Premier League alongside home tickets for Crystal Palace fans.
If you want a half time pint at the John Smith's Stadium you only have to part with £3.20, which also makes it the cheapest found anywhere in the division.
The only part of a football day out that is not cheapest at Huddersfield Town is the cost of a pie.
That honour goes - perhaps surprisingly - to Chelsea.
The Stamford Bridge club offers the third most expensive tickets in the league (£87) and the most expensive pints (£4.60) but a pie costs just £2.50. That is 90p cheaper than a pie at Town.