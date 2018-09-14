Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans will be delighted to learn they are top of the table - for the cheapest day out in the Premier League.

A premium match day ticket, a pie and a pint at the John Smith's Stadium will set you back just £36.60 - making it the lowest cost in the league.

By contrast the same package for a home supporter at Arsenal's Emirate's Stadium costs a whopping £105.40.

The data has been gathered by Free Super Tips in their Matchday Calculator .

Terriers home game tickets are capped at £30 and this makes them the joint lowest in the Premier League alongside home tickets for Crystal Palace fans.

If you want a half time pint at the John Smith's Stadium you only have to part with £3.20, which also makes it the cheapest found anywhere in the division.

The only part of a football day out that is not cheapest at Huddersfield Town is the cost of a pie.

That honour goes - perhaps surprisingly - to Chelsea.

The Stamford Bridge club offers the third most expensive tickets in the league (£87) and the most expensive pints (£4.60) but a pie costs just £2.50. That is 90p cheaper than a pie at Town.