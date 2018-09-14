Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will give a late fitness test to wingman Adama Diakhaby ahead of the Crystal Palace match.

The 22-year-old signing from AS Monaco – David Wagner’s first-choice wing target in the summer transfer window – did not train yesterday but was joining the full squad at PPG Canalside today.

Colling Quaner and Juninho Bacuna picked up knocks when playing for the Elite Development squad at Brentford on Wednesday and are also under the spotlight.

Head coach Wagner confirmed everyone else is fit, so the only absentee is midfielder Jonathan Hogg , who completes the three-match ban imposed for his sending-off against Cardiff City.

“We are well prepared and the internationals have come back healthy from their duties,” explained Wagner, whose side drew 1-1 at Everton before the international break.

“There are two small injuries for Quaner and Bacuna and Diakhaby wasn’t training yesterday. He can train today, but everybody else is fit and healthy to try and get us over the line.”

So how important is it for Town to get their first win of the season?

“This is very important and we will try everything and invest everything to try and get it – it is important for every team to get their first win as soon as possible.

“We now have another opportunity in front of our home crowd to make it happen, and this is our aim.

“We know we have a difficult task in front of us because we are all aware of the quality Palace have – we know we have to be on our best, and this is what we would like to be.

“With our supporters right behind us, I hope the gap between us and Palace can be turned around.

“We will try everything to make it as uncomfortable as possible for Palace, even if we know and respect their quality.

“What I hope for is a top-level performance and a very good result as well.”