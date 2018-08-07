Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been chosen for three more live TV games during October and November.

David Wagner’s side – who are live at Manchester City a week on Sunday – will feature on BT Sport when they take on Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, October 20, with the kick-off being moved back to 5.30pm.

Town’s home match against Fulham (scheduled for Saturday November 3) will now be the Monday night game on Sky at 8pm on Monday, November 5 (8pm).

And the club’s away trip to face Wolves at Molineux has now been moved back 24 hours to Sunday, November 25, and will have a 4pm kick-off for Sky Sports.