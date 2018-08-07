Huddersfield Town have been chosen for three more live TV games during October and November.
David Wagner’s side – who are live at Manchester City a week on Sunday – will feature on BT Sport when they take on Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, October 20, with the kick-off being moved back to 5.30pm.
Town’s home match against Fulham (scheduled for Saturday November 3) will now be the Monday night game on Sky at 8pm on Monday, November 5 (8pm).
And the club’s away trip to face Wolves at Molineux has now been moved back 24 hours to Sunday, November 25, and will have a 4pm kick-off for Sky Sports.