Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are on tenterhooks wondering what the last few days of the transfer window might bring for their club.

At the moment, an outgoing might be closer than an incoming, especially with popular wingman Collin Quaner continuing to be linked with Preston North End.

With the transfer window due to close at 5pm on Thursday, the 27-year-old is apparently interesting Preston boss Alex Neil for some regular game time in the Championship.

Quaner, who led the Town assists table last season, did not make the pre-season camp in Austria.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He was left to train at PPG Canalside with Michael Hefele and Scott Malone because head coach David Wagner knew they would not get match minutes against FC Bologna and RB Leipzig.

Preston opened their campaign with a 1-0 home win against QPR, with Alan Browne netting a second-half looping header.

Were Quaner to make the move across the Pennines to Deepdale, you would suspect it would be a loan.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On the other side of the equation, could Wagner move for an extra midfield option before the deadline?

I have suggested before that a versatile midfielder, someone who is happy to play both wide or centrally, would be the most likely option if Wagner was to add to his six new faces so far – eight if you include goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and right back Flo Hadergjonaj, whose loan deals have become permanent in this transfer window.

Terence Kongolo, Ramadan Sobhi, Juninho Bacuna, Adama Diakhaby and goalkeeper Ben Hamer have all made very favourable impressions so far, and it was great for Erik Durm to get a few minutes of action in the friendly against Leipzig as he continues to regain full fitness after a succession of injuries.

If Town were to make another signing – and Wagner has insisted throughout that he is not under pressure to do so – then perhaps midfield insurance will be the key.