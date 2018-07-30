Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Flo Hadergjonaj looks like a man on a mission as Huddersfield Town prepare for the Premier League season.

The 23-year-old right back was overlooked by Switzerland for the World Cup in Russia, but it could be that Town benefit big style from that decision.

Hadergjonaj has looked sharp and positive in every pre-season appearance so far and will be hoping for more game time in Austria this week.

Competition is strong on the right hand side of defence for David Wagner’s selection, with Hadergjonaj and Tommy Smith the main contenders, being put under pressure by new arrival Erik Durm, who can play on either side of the back line.

With Hadergjonaj and possibly wing signing Adama Diakhaby playing together down the right, however, Town would have pace to burn.

Brought in from Ingolstadt, Hadergjonaj has looked eager to attack every time he’s received the ball, and while Town’s delivery from the flanks has been questioned by supporters following last season’s struggles, he has put some good crosses into the box.

Fair enough, they haven’t quite hit the target as accurately as he would have liked, but Flo has rarely failed to put opposition defences under pressure.

It was particularly noticeable against Olympique Lyonnais at the John Smith’s Stadium, when he played the first half before being replaced by Smith, how keen he was to take advantage of space down the right and link with his midfield colleagues to make best use of it.

Several times he broke towards the box, using his pace to ensure there was no chance for the French Champions League representatives to cover.

Also able to operate in central midfield, as he did famously against Manchester United at Old Trafford last season, Hadergjonaj is looking very confident at the moment and has done his chances of making the opening Premier League match against Chelsea no harm whatsoever.