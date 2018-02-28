Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After Huddersfield Town’s recent performances, there is little reason why boss David Wagner should look to make wholesale changes to the starting XI to face Tottenham Hotspur this Saturday.

Town’s victory over West Bromwich Albion last weekend followed an impressive 4-1 demolition of AFC Bournemouth to move the side immediately clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

With 10 games left there will still be a number of twists and turns before the end of the season, but what the back-to-back wins does do is take any immediate pressure off the side ahead of the trip to Spurs.

Lying 14th in the table, Town are currently three points ahead of third-bottom Swansea City, who the Terriers face immediately after their Wembley showdown.

It’s the games against sides in and around them that are crucial to gain the much-needed points to guarantee top-flight safety and following the Swans, there are clashes against Crystal Palace (home), Newcastle United (away), Brighton & Hove Albion (away) and Watford (home).

In essence, Saturday’s game at the home of English football is a free shot against a Tottenham side unbeaten in all competitions since their 4-1 away defeat at run-away leader Manchester City back in December.

David Wagner has often maintained it is hard to incorporate the creativity of Alex Pritchard against a top-six side, but considering the 24-year-old’s current form, and the absence of other creative outlet Aaron Mooy through injury, it would be hard to ignore him.

Having said that, the German boss will be wary of trying to go toe-to-toe with Mauricio Pochettino’s side as Town tried to do so in the corresponding fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium back in September.

That resulted in a 4-0 masterclass by Spurs that day which the Terriers’ quickly learned from in their next home outing against Manchester United.

The acquisition of Terence Kongolo on loan from AS Monaco in January has also given Town the flexibility to play three centre backs and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this deployed.

This tactical set-up was first used in the 3-0 home defeat against Liverpool but the main problem in that encounter was the inability of Steve Mounie and Laurent Depoitre to be able to hold the ball up and bring others into play.

That is why instead of setting-up in a 5-3-2 against Tottenham, a 5-3-1-1 seems a more viable option with Pritchard the link between lone forward Mounie and the midfield three of Danny Williams, Jonathan Hogg and Philip Billing.

Coincidentally, the only team to prevent Spurs from scoring at Wembley this season are Swansea City, who secured a 0-0 draw at the National Stadium back in September.

Although it was a backs-against-the-wall performance, it proves Harry Kane and his Tottenham cohorts can be stifled and Town have more than enough to repeat the trick.

