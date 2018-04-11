The video will start in 8 Cancel

Jonathan Hogg has handed Huddersfield Town a major fitness boost ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash at home to Watford.

The 29 year-old was forced off the pitch during the draw at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend following a foul from Seagulls midfielder Davy Propper.

And while the Dutchman saw red for the challenge, Hogg left the Amex Stadium with doubts over his participation in this Saturday's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Hogg has responded well to treatment in the early part of the week and was back in full-training this afternoon and in contention to face his former side at the weekend.

The training session also saw the welcome return of young goalkeeper Ryan Schofield, who has recovered from an operation on his elbow carried out in February.

It means David Wagner is only without the services of Elias Kachunga (ankle), Danny Williams (ankle) and Michael Hefele (knee) for the run-in.