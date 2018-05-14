Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town full back Chris Lowe was happy to play in a Premier League game without any pressure.

Sunday’s season finale against Arsenal was a celebration for the fans and had nothing riding on it for either side, with Arsenal confirmed as finishing sixth and Town claiming Premier League survival with the draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Despite a 1-0 defeat, Lowe was in happy mood after the final whistle.

On the game against the Gunners, he said: "It was a strange game because Arsenal played for nothing, and we didn't have anything to play for.

“I thought we tried everything to not lose the game, we were unlucky in the first half when they just had one chance to score.

"It was enjoyable to play in a Premier League game without pressure, because usually it has pressure on it. This was probably the one and only game without pressure.

"In the end we are just happy that we are staying up and we are having another year of Premier League football."

Lowe insisted that the Town supporters have played a big part in the club staying in the Premier League and he wanted to pay his tribute to them.

"Home and away, they have helped us a lot throughout the whole season,” he said.

“And it was important that they stuck with us through the whole season."

Town have escaped the trap door, finishing the league campaign in 16th position on 37 points and Lowe says that it is the spirit in the dressing room which has helped keep the club in England's top flight.

"We did it, if you just see the stats and the players and it's obvious we aren't the favourites to stay up, and last year it was the same thing,” he said.

“We have a really strong dressing room and good manager and good backroom staff. It doesn't matter how the results go, it's the togetherness we have and that's what makes us strong."