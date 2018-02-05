The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town slipped into the Premier league relegation zone for the first time this season after Saturday's 2-0 away defeat to Manchester United.

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez netted the goals for Jose Mourinho's side at the weekend, with Town's resolute defensive line eventually undone just before the hour mark.

Town reverted to a more usual four at the back formation after the midweek change to three central defenders, with Terence Kongolo taking up left back duties at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman played well on the day, but couldn't help his side snatch an unlikely point in Salford.

Here's everything the AS Monaco loanee had to say to HTTV after the match.

On the fight Town showed against Manchester United...

"We fought as a team and we gave everything.

"You saw a team in Manchester United who were a little bit better than us."

On his pride in the Town performance...

"I was very proud because we defended well.

"We didn't have a lot of chances but I'm proud that we fought till the last minute.

"I was proud because we thought."

On staying focused...

"When you play against the big teams you have to be focused all game.

"If you are not focused then they score.

"Then next time you have to be focused for 90/95 minutes."

On picking up points in the coming games...

"In the next few games we have to take points.

"It is possible, but every game is different.

"We have to stay together as a team and focus on the next games."

On playing at left back at Old Trafford...

"It was different because it's that first time I've played full back in this league.

"But for me, it was good.

"If you are a full back you have to do a lot of running so for me it's better each game and you'll get stronger and stronger.

"It's good to play full back and centre back - it makes it easier for the coach."