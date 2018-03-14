Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Disabled Supporters Club are keen to attract more members.

We are in the middle Level Playing Fields Week of Action, geared towards raising awareness for all disabled football followers.

Dave Heatherill is chair of Town’s disability supporters club, and they would not only welcome more members but want to raise awareness to the Town fanbase that they can join the group.

Town’s disabled group meet on the second Wednesday of each month at Almondbury Disabled Leisure Groups Club, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Dave explained: “We are a social club for all ages of Town fans who are disabled in any way, but we are also open to all Town fans who want to come along to meet and talk about Town.

“We have various events including horse racing, quizzes, bingo and games, and we have had guests along to the meetings as well.”

The club have some disabled parking and is wheelchair friendly.

They organise ten-pin bowling nights and go out for meals – with a different themed supper night every month.

Membership is £10 per year with £2.50 extra for suppers.

No transport is available, but the club – which has been running since 1999 – are keen to continue to thrive as they approach their 20th year.

Town are keep to support all sections of their supporter base and Dave told journalist and Town fan Steve Downes – himself visually impaired – about how things have unfolded over the years.

“The Disabled Supporters Club started in 1999 and held meetings in a pub near the ground for the first couple of years before moving to our current premises,” he said.

“The club took some seats out at the old Leeds Road ground and put some flooring down for about 20 wheelchair users.

“It was a good platform at the time and we appreciated the club doing that. Obviously, there was no seating on it, it was just used for those who were in wheelchairs.

“Without doubt, the new stadium’s disability viewing areas are great.

“It was important that disabled people were consulted when the stadium was constructed – and we were.

“They had to take into consideration not just wheelchair users but the hard of hearing and the visually impaired.

“One of the improvements for the registered blind is the commentary they now get on match days. It’s an invaluable service that they can’t do without on game day.

“Huddersfield have always been aware of disabled people and the issues that they may have.

“Even going right back to the 1960s when I started to support the club, there was always an area for disabled people’s transport to park near the ground.

“The club has always tried to do its best for disabled fans and it is appreciated.

“Town are one of the best clubs to contact for people with disabilities. We have a good relationship with the supporters’ liaison people at the club and we have for a number of years now.”

If any disabled fan wants to get in contact with Dave Heatherill at Town’s Disabled Supporters Club, he can be contacted on 07934 458650 or by email at daveheatherill14@gmail.com