The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Disabled Supporters Club are pushing for more members to join their ranks before the end of the Terriers maiden Premier League campaign.

The club organises events for all ages every month, with horse racing, quizzes, bingo and games all on the itinerary, along with special guests attending the meetings.

And there's a special incentive for disabled fans to sign up to the group ahead of the final match of the season, with new members being automatically put into a raffle to win a football signed by the Huddersfield Town squad.

The winner will then be announced on the final day of the season during the Terriers' clash with Arsenal, with club legend Andy Booth drawing the winning ticket.

Membership is just £10 per year, which covers each monthly meeting, and fans can sign up by contacting Dave Heatherill at Town’s Disabled Supporters Club by phone on 07934 458650 or by email at daveheatherill14@gmail.com.