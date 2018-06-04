The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town duo Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen and Jonas Lössl have made the final cut for Denmark's 23-man squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

Both were included in Åge Hareide’s preliminary 35-man squad which was later trimmed to 27 before Saturday's scoreless international friendly draw against Sweden.

And despite both being unused substitutes in the encounter, the Town players have shown enough to be included in the finalised squad.

Next up for the Danes is another friendly against Mexico on Saturday June 9 in Brondby before their opening Group C encounter against Peru on Saturday June 16.

Zanka and Lössl will then face Aaron Mooy and Australia five days later in Samara after the midfielder was confirmed in the Socceroos final 23-man squad for Russia.

Over the past fortnight 27 players have battled for selection in an intense training camp in Turkey, culminating in a solid 4-0 friendly win over Czech Republic in St Polten, Austria on Friday.

The inclusion of the trio for their respective nations at this summer's tournament means it will be the first time Huddersfield Town have had representative at a World Cup since the late, great Ray Wilson in 1962

All squads need to be finalised today with the tournament starting in earnest on Thursday, June 14 when hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia in Moscow.