Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen have been an instrumental defensive partnership in the club's inaugural Premier League campaign.

The pair have helped Town to eight clean sheets and, according to the latest data collected by EA sports, sit top for the total number of interceptions made so far this season.

Danish international Zanka is first with 62 interceptions while German team-mate Schindler is just behind him on 61.

And with Stoke City's Kurt Zouma the only other defender in the top five, it demonstrates Town's necessity to defend for large periods of the campaign and how adept the duo have been at it.

Zouma is joint-fifth on the list with Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Davy Propper (56 interceptions) while Crystal Palace midfield partnership Yohan Cabaye (59) and Luka Miliojevic (57) sit in third and fourth respectively.