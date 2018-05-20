The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have earned more in prize money this season than the GDPs of at least two different countries.

The Terriers received £102.4m in payments from the Premier League for the 2017/18 season - the fourth lowest amount in the division.

That’s more than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of at least two countries around the world, according to the latest figures from the World Bank.

Figures for a further 26 countries, such as North Korea, were unavailable.

Town’s earnings come above those of Tuvalu (£25.3m) and Nauru (£75.6m) but fall short of the country with the next highest GDP - Kiribati

(£134.5m).

Premier League clubs as a whole received £2.4billion in payments from the competition for the 2017/18 campaign.

That’s more than the GDPs of 33 countries around the world including the likes of San Marino (£1.2bn), Liberia (£1.6bn) and Burundi (£2.2bn).

Country: GDP

Tuvalu: £25,349,457

Nauru: £75,603,905

Kiribati: £134,488,427

Marshall Islands: £144,081,516

Palau: £229,826,685

Micronesia, Fed. Sts.: £244,382,992

Sao Tome and Principe: £253,924,226

Tonga: £297,467,215

Dominica: £430,748,173

Comoros: £456,801,370

American Samoa: £487,432,582

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: £569,081,243

Vanuatu: £572,992,557

Samoa: £582,518,974

St. Kitts and Nevis: £673,997,773

Gambia, The: £714,555,423

Grenada: £782,403,372

Guinea-Bissau: £862,963,088

Solomon Islands: £890,512,659

Northern Mariana Islands: £920,047,518

Seychelles: £1,057,328,682

Antigua and Barbuda: £1,081,641,049

San Marino: £1,178,364,563

Cabo Verde: £1,198,187,809

St. Lucia: £1,234,937,855

Belize: £1,289,770,317

Central African Republic: £1,300,896,817

Timor-Leste: £1,320,786,734

Liberia: £1,556,376,679

Bhutan: £1,639,077,247

Lesotho: £1,697,361,738

Andorra: £2,117,531,587

Burundi: £2,227,544,676

Team: Payments

Manchester United: £149,767,145

Manchester City : £149,438,654

Liverpool: £145,904,609

Tottenham: £144,446,238

Arsenal: £142,042,073

Chelsea: £141,713,582

Everton: £128,010,622

Newcastle: £123,018,207

Burnley: £119,772,976

Leicester: £118,170,198

West Ham: £116,094,523

Crystal Palace: £114,307,662

Bournemouth: £111,246,515

Brighton: £107,712,470

Southampton: £107,239,572

Watford: £106,254,100

Huddersfield: £102,391,564

Stoke: £98,857,518

Swansea: £98,529,028

West Brom: £94,666,492