Huddersfield Town have earned more in prize money this season than the GDPs of at least two different countries.
The Terriers received £102.4m in payments from the Premier League for the 2017/18 season - the fourth lowest amount in the division.
That’s more than the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of at least two countries around the world, according to the latest figures from the World Bank.
Figures for a further 26 countries, such as North Korea, were unavailable.
Town’s earnings come above those of Tuvalu (£25.3m) and Nauru (£75.6m) but fall short of the country with the next highest GDP - Kiribati
(£134.5m).
Premier League clubs as a whole received £2.4billion in payments from the competition for the 2017/18 campaign.
That’s more than the GDPs of 33 countries around the world including the likes of San Marino (£1.2bn), Liberia (£1.6bn) and Burundi (£2.2bn).
Country: GDP
Tuvalu: £25,349,457
Nauru: £75,603,905
Kiribati: £134,488,427
Marshall Islands: £144,081,516
Palau: £229,826,685
Micronesia, Fed. Sts.: £244,382,992
Sao Tome and Principe: £253,924,226
Tonga: £297,467,215
Dominica: £430,748,173
Comoros: £456,801,370
American Samoa: £487,432,582
St. Vincent and the Grenadines: £569,081,243
Vanuatu: £572,992,557
Samoa: £582,518,974
St. Kitts and Nevis: £673,997,773
Gambia, The: £714,555,423
Grenada: £782,403,372
Guinea-Bissau: £862,963,088
Solomon Islands: £890,512,659
Northern Mariana Islands: £920,047,518
Seychelles: £1,057,328,682
Antigua and Barbuda: £1,081,641,049
San Marino: £1,178,364,563
Cabo Verde: £1,198,187,809
St. Lucia: £1,234,937,855
Belize: £1,289,770,317
Central African Republic: £1,300,896,817
Timor-Leste: £1,320,786,734
Liberia: £1,556,376,679
Bhutan: £1,639,077,247
Lesotho: £1,697,361,738
Andorra: £2,117,531,587
Burundi: £2,227,544,676
Team: Payments
Manchester United: £149,767,145
Manchester City : £149,438,654
Liverpool: £145,904,609
Tottenham: £144,446,238
Arsenal: £142,042,073
Chelsea: £141,713,582
Everton: £128,010,622
Newcastle: £123,018,207
Burnley: £119,772,976
Leicester: £118,170,198
West Ham: £116,094,523
Crystal Palace: £114,307,662
Bournemouth: £111,246,515
Brighton: £107,712,470
Southampton: £107,239,572
Watford: £106,254,100
Huddersfield: £102,391,564
Stoke: £98,857,518
Swansea: £98,529,028
West Brom: £94,666,492