Huddersfield Town will take on FC Bologna and RB Leipzig during their pre-season tour to Austria this summer.

The Terriers face Bologna first at 6pm local time on July 31 in Brixen im Thale, before facing Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on Friday, August 3 in Schwaz, with kick off at 5pm local time.

The Italian side finished 15th in Serie A last season and were knocked out of the Coppa Italia at the third-round stage by Cittadella.

Town have played the seven-time Serie A winners twice back in the Anglo-Italian Cup in 1971, losing 3-2 and 1-0 to the Rossoblu.

The Terriers have never faced RB Leipzig, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season despite being formed just nine years ago.

Last season, David Wagner 's men earned a draw against VfB Stuttgart in Schwaz before also playing out a stalemate against Torino in Jenbach.

Ticket information for both matches will be released by the club in due course.