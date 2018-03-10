Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former fans’ favourite Steve Jenkins believes Huddersfield Town will be facing a ‘different’ Swansea City side under Carlos Carvalhal this weekend.

David Wagner’s men host the Swans in a crunch Premier League encounter at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday level on points and both sides looking to pull away from the relegation drop zone.

In the corresponding fixture at the Liberty Stadium, a lacklustre Town performance gave then-manager Paul Clement only his second league win of the season as Swansea boss.

Clement was later sacked with the club bottom of the table and four points adrift of safety, with Carlos Carvalhal taking over just four days after leaving SkyBet Championship side Sheffield Wednesday by mutual consent.

And although it appeared a bizarre appointment at the time, Carvalhal has since propelled the Swans up the table, claiming 17 points from his first nine games in charge.

“Swansea struggled massively before Christmas but are a totally different team now under Carvalhal,” said Jenkins.

“His appointment was a bit out of the blue but the club were in such a bad way that they needed to make a change.

“And he’s been an absolute breath of fresh air – Swansea are totally re-energised now and he’s brought a different philosophy into the club.

“He has galvanised not just the team but the entire club – the feeling now is that the side are going to stay up and he’s a massive part of that.

“He’s a character that the fans love and he’s just given everybody a massive lift.”

Jenkins, who spent seven years at Huddersfield Town after joining from Swansea in 1995, has also been impressed with the ‘incredible’ work David Wagner has done with the Terriers.

“What David Wagner has done at the club is incredible, not just to get into the Premier League but to beat the likes of Manchester United and how they have performed this season.

“They have been competitive, full of energy and slowly accumulated points along the way.

“I can see them keep picking up points and having enough to stay up – they’ll be OK.

“You just have to look at all the teams around Swansea and Huddersfield and I think both have more spirit and togetherness than some of their rivals – and that will see them through.”