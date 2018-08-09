Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Records continue to tumble for Huddersfield Town as the transfer window catapults clubs into the Premier League season.

Not only has David Wagner broken the club’s transfer record to bring in £17.5m Terence Kongolo from AS Monaco, but now the opening-day challenge at the John Smith’s Stadium is to beat the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £72.1m, in a world-record transfer for a goalkeeper.

It’s also more than Town have spent on all their new arrivals since they won their place in the Premier League.

Thibaut Courtois is getting his dream move to Real Madrid in a deal that will see Mateo Kovacic join Chelsea on loan for the season – the 24-year-old midfielder who played for Croatia in the World Cup could also be in the squad at the John Smith’s.

Kepa has headed to London in a seven-year deal, one which eclipses Alisson’s £66.8m move to Liverpool.

Belgium keeper Courtois – beaten by Laurent Depoitre in the match at the John Smith’s last season – had only a year left on his deal and has been absent from training this week as he looked to push through a reported £35m move before the transfer window, which closes for Premier League clubs at 5pm.

Depoitre, of course, scored THAT goal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last season, when Willy Caballero (who played in the Community Shield defeat to Manchester City ) was between the sticks.

Wagner, of course, while expected to complete the signing of Montpellier wingman Isaac Mbenza, has a choice to make up front between Depoitre and Steve Mounie , who have both been among the goals in pre-season.

So who can beat the world's most expensive keeper?

Kepa told Chelsea’s official club website : “It’s a very important decision for me, for my career, and also for my personal life.

“So many things attracted me to the club, all the titles the club has won, the other players, the city, the English Premier League.

“It’s an accumulation of things, and I am very glad Chelsea has decided to trust me and to take me in as well.”

Courtois’ move to Madrid is now only formalities away from completion.

A statement from Chelsea on Wednesday night read: “Chelsea and Real Madrid have tonight agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Thibaut Courtois subject to the agreement of personal terms and passing a medical.

“Subject to the completion of the deal Mateo Kovacic will join the Blues on a season-long loan.”

Madrid have confirmed that Courtois will undergo a medical on Thursday morning, before signing a six-year deal and being presented at 1pm local time.