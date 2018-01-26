Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have a big part to play tomorrow in helping their team reach the FA Cup fifth round.

That’s because Birmingham City’s travelling supporters will occupy the whole of the Chadwick Lawrence Stand behind the goal.

Town fans have, of course, made that their ‘Cowshed’ and created a fantastic atmosphere for Premier League matches this season.

Indeed, many groups of visiting supporters have dubbed Town’s singing hordes the best they have come across in 2017-18, impressed not only by the volume of backing but by the unstinting support, no matter what is happening on the pitch.

In the FA Cup, however, rules dictate the away club gets a bigger away allocation than in the Premier League and Birmingham have, now, requested the full allocation.

So Town fans in the other three stands face a challenge to try and drown out the visitors with the sort of co-ordinated vocal regularly prompted by the efforts of Cowshed Loyal (formerly North Stand Loyal) in their new South Stand base.

To pump up the volume for the Cup clash and give maximum backing to David Wagner and his players, the noise from the Britannia Rescue , Revell Ward and Fantastic Media Stands is going to be vital.

With no Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed to lead the way, it’s important fans make sure they play their part in trying to help Wagner’s men overcome a Championship side determined to cause an upset for boss Steve Cotterill and those travelling from the Midlands.

And it also means that if Town win and book their place in Monday’s fifth-round draw, the traditional salute to the supporters in that South Stand section at the end of the game will have to be redirected - hopefully to all the other three banks of blue and white.

So get right behind the lads and make the stadium rock - your support is not only crucial, but it will be much appreciated by the players, Wagner and everyone at the club.