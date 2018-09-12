Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans again have the chance to support the ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ initiative at the Crystal Palace game on Saturday.

Bins will be around the John Smith’s Stadium and PPG Canalside at the weekend for supporters to make donations.

Canned food and cereals are top of the agenda for Town Foundation and HTSA in the successful initiative.

The campaign, which was launched at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season, has been supported incredibly and has also be recognised by members of David Wagner’s first-team squad.

Both the Welcome Centre and the Batley Foodbank have benefited massively, with the Welcome Centre increasing its amount of food parcels and the Batley Foodbank stocking up its shelves more efficiently.

Once again, supporters are being asked to make a difference and to help benefit the Welcome Centre at this weekend’s game against Crystal Palace.

Supporters are invited to bring donations of canned food and cereals to the match and deposit them in one of the branded bins located around the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Welcome Centre will welcome any donation, but currently has shortages in tinned fish, tinned meat balls (Chicken Curry, Chilli, Meatballs), meat paste, fish paste and cereals.

The branded bins will be available from 1.30pm up until kick-off and supporters are asked to take along any long shelf-life food they wish to donate - fresh foods are no good.

There are six Foodbanks located around the John Smith’s for the match - three at the South End of the Revell Ward Stand, two near the Gym Entrance by the Fantastic Media turnstiles and one by the South Stand home turnstiles.

There’s also one located at the PPG Canalside for the Perrys Fanzone.

Over 2,000 donations were made by Town supporters last season, backed by HTSA’s ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ campaign.

The Town Foundation’s Operations and Events Manager, Julie Sheffield, commented: “Everyone has been able to see the difference that the ‘Fans for Foodbanks’ initiative is making to both the Welcome Centre and the Batley Foodbank.

“The support throughout the season has been absolutely incredible and I have no doubt that it’ll continue.

“We are really happy to work with the HTSA on this and I’d encourage all supporters to back the initiative and make their donations at the game on Saturday.”