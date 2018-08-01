Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Premier League season is almost upon us and Huddersfield Town are putting in their final preparations ahead of their opening clash against Chelsea .

Six players have been welcomed into the Town fold so far this summer, with seven heading out and Town have less than a week left to finish up their transfer business.

We now have a strong idea of the squad David Wagner will take into the 2018/19 campaign and we've witnessed most of Town's pre-season matches, which could give us an idea of how competitive the Terriers will be this term.

We asked the fans how they saw this Town season unfolding ahead of the season and what they are expecting from the Terriers in their second consecutive season in the top flight.

Here's what they had to say.

Jim Chisem - Huddersfield Town Supporters Association

Huddersfield’s most famous son, Harold Wilson, was once asked to describe his personal philosophy.

“I’m an optimist”, he replied, “but an optimist who carries a raincoat.”

Quite apt for the season ahead, don’t you think?

There is, after all, a lot to be optimistic about. We’re more experienced at this level now and we’ve spent serious money on some incredibly talented players. But — and here’s where the raincoat comes in — the same can be said of everybody else.

The Premier League is only going to be more competitive this season, especially with the addition of the likes of Wolves and Fulham, who’ve already stated their intent with a series of expensive marquee signings.

All I ask, then, is that we play with guts and fight for every blade of grass. Something tells me that I won’t be disappointed.

Ben Hall - TerriersTV

Following Town’s great finish to last season, the pre-season hasn’t followed suit.

A great win at Bury was followed by defeats at Accrington Stanley and in the Interwetten Cup, followed by draws against Dynamo Dresden and Darmstadt. Things were looking down.

But wins against Lyon and Bologna and things are starting to look up for the Terriers.

With one pre-season game left before the season starts, what are my thoughts on the upcoming season?

To be quite honest, I think we are improving every single day.

We should survive our second season, but I think we will struggle in our first two games, with our vital stretch being November to December.

Here’s to another season in the Premier League!

Supporters on social media

What are you expecting from Huddersfield Town this season?

Marcus Davies : "Make every team fight and work for every second of the 90+. Believe we can/will stay up. Be more clinical when we get our chances."

Mark Crookes : "17th place or higher will be another massive success!!! BUT let's beat last season's 16th place finish!"

Anita Carter : "I hope we don't have to rely on the last few games to stay up it was far too stressful, let's get it in the bag before then!"

Gary Whitaker : "50 points will do nicely, safe with a few games spare... plus i got 11/1 for them top get the 50 points!!"

David Bates : "A season of anticipation, expectation, excitement and some disappointment, but eventual survival."

Are Town set for the season now? Or would you like more signings?

Andy Owen :" I'd be happy with one more. Adam Traore would be a good signing."

Chris Crowther : "At least 1 at most 2. Another winger and another midfielder to help Mooy when he needs resting."

Darren Wormald : "I think we could defo do with another quality creative minded player but I stress the word quality."

Angelos Angelakoudis : "I think that we need one or two players with more Premier League experience."

Christian McCaffery : "Don't think we need a striker - Lolo and Mounie will do well if they get service. A quality creative midfielder is what we need. I would love Matt Ritchie."

Who do you think will be Huddersfield Town's player of the season this time around?

Liam Allen : "Would love it to be Lolo or Stevie as it would mean someone had bagged a shedload of goals."

Nathan Wilby : "I hope its Pritchard, as it would hopefully mean he's got a bagful of assists."

Chris Smith : "Diakhaby. If he keeps injury free looks quality and very pacy."

Dale Oakes : "Zanka."

John McLean : "Kongolo."