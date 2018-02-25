Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town defender Christopher Schindler has never heard away fans quite like the Terriers who travelled to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The centre back, who joined Town from from 1860 Munich in summer 2016, played the full 90 minutes for Town at The Hawthorns yesterday, and was a key figure at the back as Town claimed a vital win over a relegation rival.

Rajiv van la Parra and Steve Mounie netted the goals for Town before Craig Dawson pulled one back for the hosts, but the Terriers were not to be denied in the midlands.

On the final whistle, boos mixed with cheers as the Baggies slipped ever closer to the drop, while Town were lifted into 14th place in the league.

And the Town fans' cheers were what Schindler could hear for most of the day, with the travelling blue and white army making all the noise at The Hawthorns.

He said: "[The atmosphere] was unbelievable.

"I can't remember when the away fans were that loud - even in my time in Germany.

"It was just amazing how they pushed us.

"I think they felt as well this was a crucial game such as we on the pitch and they saw at the beginning it was a little bit difficult for us and we were not at our best so they needed to support the team a little bit more.

"After we gave them the two goals, the way they pushed us forward was just amazing - and this is what we need.

"This is a quality we have and we need to use every single game because we know we don't have the opportunities of the other teams with the most money, but we have other strengths and that is one of them."

The win took Town 10 points clear of West Brom - who are rooted to the foot of the table - and the 27-year-old believes it will be tough for the Baggies to achieve safety after the result.

"It was a crucial game for them," he said.

"Ahead of the game they said it was there last chance to get back into the competition and I think now for them it will be really, really tough.

"We've now got a 10-point gap to them which is good and from that we have to keep on going and collect as many points as possible to try and secure our position as good as we can."

Although doubting West Brom's chances for survival, Schindler would not be drawn on the amount of wins Town will need to secure their own top-flight status for a second year.

"We shouldn't calculate now because we are still in a really serious situation," he said.

"In the last couple of months we dropped too many games and we are in this position now.

"That's why we have these six-pointers and we are in a position where we have to win them.

"We have good opportunities to win them - at home especially - and you have to say if you don't win these games you have no right to stay i the top flight.

"These are the games we are facing now and we are happy to be in a situation where everything is still in our own hands.

"And from where we come from and from what the experts said before the season, we are still in a position where we can help ourselves which is very important in the really, really crucial period of the season."