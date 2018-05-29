Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of Huddersfield Town fans have heaped praise on owner Dean Hoyle in our end-of-season survey.

More than 400 fans left a comment for the popular chairman in our survey, with almost every response a positive one.

The vast majority of supporters thanked Hoyle for his dedication and contribution to the club, while many posted "keep up the good work!"

In response to a question asking fans for their messages to the owner, one supporter wrote "keep doing what your doing - best owner in the world", while another simply put "you are my hero".

Some of the Town faithful went on to thank Hoyle for bringing them something they didn't think they would ever see - Premier League football at the John Smith's Stadium .

One fan wrote: "48 years ago I watched Huddersfield in the top division. Just keep doing what you're doing because I never thought I'd see this again in my lifetime."

Another added: "Thank you very much for bringing Premier League football to Huddersfield and for everything you’ve done for the club. Absolute legend."

A number of fans also praised his decision to bring David Wagner to the club back in 2015, with one response reading: "You are doing a fantastic job and took a huge risk bringing in a relatively unknown manager and it has worked wonders.

"Thank you for giving me and my family the most enjoyable time of our lives as a Town fan."

Other fans used the question as a chance to think about what - if anything - could be improved at the West Yorkshire club.

One supporter wrote: "Get safe standing introduced plus better beer and food and we'll be in football heaven. Good work lad."

A different fan added: "Develop a five-year plan with David Wagner that is realistic for the long term future of the club."

And one optimistic supporter wrote: "Invite me round for a BBQ and we will talk transfers!"