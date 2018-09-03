The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Huddersfield Town fans were pleased with their side's display at Everton this weekend.

The Terriers claimed a point against the unbeaten Toffees, with Philip Billing 's opener cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's glancing header at Goodison Park.

Town showed good spirit during the clash, battling hard to earn a point against Marco Silva's side, who did the double over the Terriers last season.

And although Town were defensively solid against the Toffees, it was their more promising attacking display that supporters were particularly happy about after their failure to score in three of their opening four matches.

Terry from Fenay Bridge wrote: "Yes, we can play in the opposition half to good effect.

"Great all round display, didn't give Everton much respect and that's how it should be.

"Let's have the same against Palace."

Roger from Shepley added: "A good performance and deserved point. We need to build on this.

"Pleased to see our heads did not drop following equaliser and we were making inroads upfront."

Neil from Norfolk was equally pleased to see a more offensive display from Town and highlighted the influence of Philip Billing in the heart of midfield.

He wrote: "Brilliant to finally see some attacking from Town. Philip Billing is developing into a star!"

One man who was highlighted by a number of fans for his performance at Goodison Park was Rajiv van La Parra.

The promotion-winning winger started on the left against Everton and caused problems for the hosts all day with his searing pace and jinking runs from the wide areas.

Bil from Emley was on supporter who was pleased with the Dutchman. He wrote: "Should have won but satisfied anyway with best performance of a season that had been so worrying.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"Van La Parra's best game for absolutely ages. Once we get the other wing up and running, I'm confident the bad start will be behind us.

And Bryan from Slaithwaite agreed on the forward, but would liked to have seen attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard start on Merseyside.

"Much better from Town," he wrote. "More like last season's gritty performances. Chances created as well!

"Best game for ages from VLP. Nice to go into the break with a positive showing.

"Still think there's a place for Pritchard, and perhaps a little more muscle needed up front. Much to feel good about though!"

And '1951 Terrier' from Dewsbury also questioned the omission of the former Norwich City man, writing: "Much more positive going forward, but why not use Pritchard?"

Finally, one fan from New Zealand wrote in to voice his pleasure after Town showed they can go forward with purpose at Everton.

Michael Ellse typed: "I am a long time fan going back to the time of Ian Ross.

"I used to be at Leeds Road and McAlpine Stadium week in and out, even getting married there before moving to New Zealand 11 years ago.

"Every time I am back it is top priority to see my beloved Terriers.

"I have great faith in Wagner and team. I am troubled by our latest tactic to park the bus so to speak and have a five-man back line and invite opposition teams to attack us.

"We have the ability to attack and defend it was shown in the game today against Everton.

"I'm absolutely sure if we started with two up front we would have had a more favorable result against a team that is suffering with injury."