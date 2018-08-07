Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Annual General Meetings are usually regarded as stuffy, boring affairs, but Saturday July 28 witnessed two exceptions to that.

In the morning, following a lively and at times impassioned debate lasting almost two hours, member trusts of Supporters Direct (SD) voted in favour of a proposal to form a single national supporters’ organisation with the Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF).

Again, following a lengthy debate, delegates at the afternoon AGM of the FSF voted similarly with the result that an interim Board will be formed, having equal numbers of directors from SD and the FSF, to consider the constitution and structure of the new organisation.

In this regard, the FSF delegates carried an important amendment to examine the benefits of mutuality.

This would ensure that the new organisation could retain the status of Supporters Direct as a co-operative.

SD and the FSF have always worked together on overlapping issues, whilst retaining their own respective identities.

SD was formed to establish supporter interaction with local communities and engagement with clubs, with the ultimate aim of encouraging community ownership of football clubs where possible.

The FSF is concerned with any and every issue concerning supporters, whether that be ticket pricing, TV scheduling, stewarding, safe standing etc.

HTSA, of course, has been the forerunner of the nascent organisation, having been formed as an amalgamation of the Supporters’ Trust with the other supporter organisations at the club, whilst retaining the structure of a co-operative, and is affiliated to both SD and the FSF, as well as Football Supporters Europe.

The timetable now is for the interim Board to put together a new structure for ratification in November to enable the new organisation to be operational for the beginning of 2019.

If any Town supporters have points to raise in this regard, please contact HTSA (secretary@htsa-web.com) in the knowledge that those will be carried forward by Paul Cuffe, whose appointment as a director of SD was also confirmed last Saturday.

Congratulations Paul!