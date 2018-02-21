Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town season-card holders have just one more week to renew their seats in the cut-price offer.

There was a 20,000-plus take-up as David Wagner’s side leapt into the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history.

And those fans – getting ready for Saturday’s trip to West Brom - have chance to follow up on the £199 deal for this season with a £249 seat for the 2018-19 campaign.

Town, of course, are hoping that will be another 38 matches in the top flight of English football and they’ve kept prices among the best in the country (at any senior level).

But the deadline to buy at the offer price is 5pm next Thursday, March 1.

Adult season-cards are £249 while it’s £129 for Under 18s and £49 for Under 8s.

Town chairman Dean Hoyle said: “Thank you for your fantastic support during Huddersfield Town’s first season in the Premier League; what a superb journey we’ve all been on!

“I’ve been a Town fan for over 30 years and, as chairman and as a fan, this has been the most enjoyable.

“The performances of the team, combined with the atmosphere created by you in the stands, has made this a special time for this proud and historic football club.

“We’ve made the decision to put season cards for the 2018/19 season on sale sooner than we have previously to give our 20,000-plus season-card holders the chance to secure their seats for the forthcoming campaign.

“Ensuring our season cards represent excellent value is a top priority for the club, so I’m delighted that we can confirm those prices for all areas.”

Ambulant disabled fans and wheelchair users should pay the relevant price class, with a free carer ticket. Supporters must be in receipt of Disability Living Allowance or PIP.

Existing season-card holders have received renewal packs, with a postal return application.

Town fans can renew using the 10-month Zebra Finance option, available online or on the phone.

Fans can book online, by telephone, by post or in person at the stadium ticket office.

Telephone 01484 960606.