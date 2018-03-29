Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are interested in only one result this weekend.

They are desperately hoping David Wagner’s side can give themselves a massive survival tonic by winning at Newcastle United on Saturday and leapfrogging the Toon in the Premier League table.

Town, of course, are looking for a league double after beating Newcastle 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium back in August.

It would mark a first win in four outings since Town completed a league double over West Brom by winning 2-1 at The Hawthorns on Saturday, February 24, when Rajiv van La Parra and Steve Mounie were on target.

So all eyes will be on St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon, but there is a feast of football action for fans over the Easter weekend.

Fixtures for tonight, Thursday:

League 1: Blackburn Rovers v Bradford City, Gillingham v Milton Keynes Dons.

Fixtures for tomorrow, Good Friday:

Championship: Millwall v Nottingham Forest, Barnsley v Bristol City, Brentford v Sheffield United, Cardiff City v Burton Albion, Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers, Norwich City v Fulham, Sheffield Wednesday

v Preston North End, Middlesbrough v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Reading v Queens Park Rangers, Derby County v Sunderland.

League 1: Oxford United v Scunthorpe United, Wigan Athletic v Oldham Athletic, AFC Wimbledon v Fleetwood Town, Blackpool v Doncaster Rovers, Bristol Rovers v Bury, Northampton Town v Charlton Athletic, Plymouth Argyle v Southend United, Rochdale v Shrewsbury Town, Rotherham United v Peterborough United.

League 2: Barnet v Crewe Alexandra, Cambridge United v Crawley Town, Cheltenham Town v Carlisle United, Colchester United v Luton Town, Grimsby Town v Stevenage, Lincoln City v Exeter City, Mansfield Town

v Accrington Stanley, Newport County v Coventry City, Notts County v Wycombe Wanderers, Port Vale v Chesterfield, Swindon Town v Morecambe, Yeovil Town v Forest Green Rovers.

Fixtures for Saturday:

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City, Manchester United v Swansea City, Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town, Watford v AFC Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion

v Burnley, West Ham United v Southampton, Everton v Manchester City.

Championship: Birmingham City v Ipswich Town, Hull City v Aston Villa.

League 1: Walsall v Portsmouth.

Fixtures for Sunday:

Premier League: Arsenal v Stoke City, Chelsea v Tottenham.

Fixtures for Easter Monday:

Championship: Preston North End v Derby County, Bristol City v Brentford, Burton Albion v Middlesbrough, Ipswich Town v Millwall, Nottingham Forest v Barnsley, Queens Park Rangers v Norwich City, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United v Cardiff City.

League 1: Bradford City v Walsall, Charlton Athletic v Rotherham United, Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town v Bristol Rovers, Milton Keynes Dons v Blackburn Rovers, Oldham Athletic v Blackpool, Peterborough United v Northampton Town, Scunthorpe United v Plymouth Argyle, Shrewsbury Town v Oxford United, Southend United v Gillingham, Portsmouth v Wigan Athletic.

League 2: Accrington Stanley v Notts County, Carlisle United v Lincoln City, Chesterfield v Newport County, Coventry City v Yeovil Town, Crawley Town v Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra v Port Vale, Exeter City v Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers v Colchester United, Luton Town v Mansfield Town, Morecambe v Cambridge United, Stevenage v Barnet, Wycombe Wanderers v Grimsby Town.