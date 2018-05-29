The video will start in 8 Cancel

A year ago today Huddersfield Town beat Reading FC in the Championship play-off final to book their first ever season in the Premier League.

After 45 years in the lower leagues, Town had made a triumphant return to the pinnacle of English football and would take on the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal in the 2017/18 top flight.

Christopher Schindler netted the all-important final penalty for the Terriers after David Wagner's side played out a 0-0 draw over 120 minutes at Wembley.

It didn't seem as though the German centre back would be given the chance after five penalties however, as the Royals found themselves 3-1 up following Michael Hefele's saved spot kick.

But the Terriers turned it around, with Nahki Wells, Aaron Mooy and Schindler all converting from 12 yards and Liam Moore and Jordan Obita failing to convert their own chances.

That day will live long in the memory of both the fans and players, as well as the backroom staff and members of the board, and many took to social media to reminisce about that incredible day on the anniversary.

Here are some of the best posts from social media reflecting on last year's Wembley triumph.