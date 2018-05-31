Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have had some very creative ideas over what they would do should they be in charge of their beloved club for a day.

The Examiner gave supporters the chance to put themselves in chairman Dean Hoyle's shoes in the end-of-season survey, asking what they would do first if they were handed the reins at the John Smith's Stadium.

The majority of fans opted to hand David Wagner a long-term deal in West Yorkshire, with one person suggesting a 10-year contract for the head coach.

Another supporter said they would kiss the boss as soon as they walked through the door!

Others decided to sign up Town's player of the season Christopher Schindler for life, with one fan handing the German centre back a 3,000-year deal in the blue and white.

Many chose to delve into the transfer market in their 24 hours in charge of Town - the majority looking to snap up a winger.

One wrote: "Buy a flair player like [Wilfried] Zaha or [Xherdan] Shaqiri," while another typed: "Get two new wingers who can create goals for [Steve] Mounie and [Laurent] Depoitre."

A 62-year-old fan was tempted by the power of owning the club, saying he would snap himself up on a long-term playing deal!

In the 350+ responses to the question, some fans chose to sign Terence Kongolo, while others took no notice of the wage structure and went for the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah.

Many however chose not to sign any individuals first up, but thank last season's squad for the remarkable job they did to stay in the Premier League.

The final topic that came up was the John Smith's Stadium.

One fan chose to buy the Terriers' home ground outright, while others chose to increase the capacity.

Another supporter wanted to bring safe standing to the 24,500-seater, whereas some chose to sort out matchday car parking and traffic flow.

One fan, who was by far the most sensible, opted to leave it to the professionals and wrote: "I'd make sure Dean Hoyle and David Wagner were due in tomorrow!"