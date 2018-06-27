Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town unveiled their first alternative strip for the 2018/19 Premier League season today.

The Terriers revealed the new black and red kit at the top of Emley Moor Mast, and will don the traditional stripes in next season's top-flight competition.

The design reflects that of the classic 1960s Town away shirt, which has been revisited throughout Town's history.

The kit also features the new Terrier shirt crest, which was unveiled with the 2018/19 home kit .

The shirts will be available for £50 for adults (£25 shorts and £12 socks), £40 for children (£20 shorts and £10 socks) and £40 and £35 respectively for infants and babies (full kit).

The Town faithful were blown away by the home kit, and most have once again fallen in love with the club's first alternative strip for the 2018/19 campaign.

Many Town fans were pleased with the club's latest offering, although one or two believed AFC Bournemouth's home strip is too much like the Terriers' design, with both being produced by Umbro.

Here's how social media reacted to the alternative kit reveal.